Hina Khan has once again been subjected to criticism and online trolls for the recent outfit she opted for. Recently, the who’s who of Bollywood shone brightly on the red carpet of Filmfare awards, putting their best fashion foot forward. For the award night, Hina surprised everyone when she appeared is a sizzling hot dress. Due to unfortunate reasons, the actress received massive backlash for picking up such a revealing outfit days after her holy trip to Umrah.

During her visit to Umrah, the actress was trolled for sharing a slew of photos from the holy place. Netizens bashed the actress for turning the Holy Place into a photoshoot site. Later she had penned a lengthy note shutting down trolls like a pro.

For the red carpet, Hina Khan wore a sequinned yellow and brown dress with fringes and a deep neckline. The attire accentuated not only her curves but also her se*y cleav*ge and thigh-high slit. She rounded off her look with stilettos, dramatic eyes while keeping her highlighter on point. Soon after her video went viral, netizens slammed her for wearing such an outfit.

Commenting on her photos from the latest award show’s red carpet, a user wrote, “Abhi toh umrah kr kea aai ho aate hi yea sub,” while another said, “Dogle pan ki hadd hoti hai besharam Islam ka naam khrab krte ho Umrah kar k aayi hai sharam kar.” A third user, “For a moment I thought why is Urfi Javed dressing rather normally,” while fourth one said, “Reel banane k lia Umrah gayi thi. These people r like…..” “haram nhi ati inlogo ko umrah karne k baad aise picture,” another comment read. Check out the video below shared by Femina India:

Earlier, taking to social media, Hina Khan had shut down trolls for dropping hate comments on her Insta profile. Sharing a slew of photos from Mecca on Insta, she wrote, “I just can’t can’t can’t believe this is happening.. ok lemme tell u guys.. when I left home I decided to perform three umrah’s in one n a half day, which was practically and physically not possible.. I misjudged, Miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do Madina first and thn Mecca to perform umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.

“God is great and all knowing .. pious intent and a humble will to seek can never be dismissed at house of god. And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts…All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat, kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar,” her note had read further.

