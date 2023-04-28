The Kardashian-Jenner family is back with yet a load of drama in the new season of their show. The new trailer has already spiked the interest among fans as it features sisters pitted against one another. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian seem to have problems between them. Kourtney accuses Kim of using her wedding with her husband, Travis Barker, as a business opportunity. Scroll below to get all the scoop.

For the unversed, Kourtney and her husband, Travis, tied the knot for the third time last year. However, this is not happening for the first time between these two siblings. They have been seen to get engage in a verbal rant or fight previously as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest promo of The Kardashians Season 3, Kourtney Kardashian throws accusations at Kim Kardashian. She alleges her of using her wedding with Travis Barker to benefit her. Kourtney said, “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.” Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana just a few months after the wedding. And for the record, Kourtney wore their design for the special occasion, which took place in Italy. She felt her thunder was stolen from her by Kim, while on the other hand, Kim seemed to be a bit unaware of it. She asks Khloe Kardashian whether the Poosh founder is angry at her, and she says, “Livid”, i.e. extremely angry.

Kendall Jenner then explains Kourtney “felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her.” In a confession, Kim shares, “I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head. Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'” But it isn’t enough to convince, as she says, “People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to the core.” Dolce & Gabbana’s Italian team designed a silk lacey wedding dress with a satin corset for her. The wedding took place in September 2022, and Kim made her appearance at the Milan Fashion at the Dolce & Gabbana show announcing their collab.

The Kardashians Season 3 is all set to premiere on Hulu from May 25th.

Must Read: When Kris Jenner Bragged About Having Hot S*x With Corey Gamble, Making Kendall Jenner Uncomfortable, Netizens Said: “Does Anyone Want To Hear About Their Mom’s S*x Life?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News