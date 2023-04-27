It is safe to say that Chris Evans etched his name as Captain America in all our hearts with his phenomenal performance. However, the actor would have never donned the red and blue suit if ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr did not reach out to him to become one of the earth’s mightiest heroes. Scroll down to know what happened.

Evan brought Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, to life with the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. The actor proved his acting mettle and reprised his superhero role in several movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, before signing the deal with Marvel Studios, Evans was not confident if he should bag the role. As a result, the actor consulted his family and even a therapist, but it was a phone call from his future co-star that helped him.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter once, Chris Evans opened up about the dilemma he had before signing a deal with Marvel Studios. The actor revealed that he even rejected the offer many times, but Kevin Feige was sure about him playing the role and did not back off. He said, “I knew where they wanted to go, that’s part of the initial deal, not just for Captain America but for Avengers movies, and that was daunting.”

Talking about how Robert Downey Jr saved him from refusing to play a role that gave him a lifetime experience, Chris Evans said, “Just hearing him kind of give you that little nudge of encouragement, it just made me feel a little bit more like I was part of the gang and not so intimidated.”

He continued, “I guess it was a double-edged sword, on the one hand, it makes you feel very welcome, but on the other hand you just think, ‘Oh man, I gotta stand next to this guy? He’s crushing this role. I don’t want to be the weak link here.’ But it was a very nice comforting thing to hear that he was in my corner.” For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr’s 2008 film Iron Man was the first film in the MCU.

Well, we must thank RDJ for convincing Evans to do the role of a lifetime and saving the Avengers family.

