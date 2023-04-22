Chris Evans always takes advantage of every opportunity to make heads turn with his public appearances. The actor is currently busy promoting his recently released film ‘Ghosted’, which also stars Ana de Armas, and is serving looks on looks to his fans globally. The Captain America actor has now served a ‘nerdy’ lewk to all his female fans, making them feel weak in their uterus, and his stylist definitely deserves a raise. Scroll below to check out the video.

Chris enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 18 million followers on Instagram. While the actor is not that active on the photo-sharing platform, he still once in a while gives a sneak-peak into his luxurious life, and we love his pet dog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

E!News took to their official Instagram account and shared a fresh video of Chris Evans donning a sharp look. The Captain America actor wore olive-green coloured pants that he styled with an off-white full-sleeves cardigan sweater and accessorised the look with glasses and a gold chain with a minimalistic pendant.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

What have we done to deserve this extraordinary human being? Uff.

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “He’s the whole damn meal 🔥”

Another user commented, “he sexiest man alive 😍😍😍”

A third user commented, “My Maaaaaaan 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

A fourth commented, “His stylist deserves a raise 🔥🔥🔥”

Meanwhile, Chris Evans is currently dating actress Alba Baptista.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner, BTS’ Jungkook In Talks To Visit India For A Big Fat (& Luxurious) Mahajan’s Event! NMACC Craze Soon To Become History?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News