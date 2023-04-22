We recently saw a huge list of International celebrities making their way to India to hit the red carpet for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration ceremony. From Zendaya and Tom Holland to Gigi Hadid, India witnessed some Hollywood A-listers arrive in Mumbai. Now, reports are surfacing that Kylie Jenner and Jungkook may visit India later this year.

While Kylie is one of the biggest names in the TV industry and also an American businesswoman, Jungkook is among the biggest K-Pop stars in the world. Read on to know why these two are in talks to come to visit India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After seeing a carousel of guests coming to India, a report by paparazzi Manag Manglani claims the next in line are Kylie Jenner and BTS’ youngest member Jungkook. The two renowned celebrities are expected to come for the “Big Fat Mahajan Event” later this year.

On Instagram, the paparazzi wrote, “There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the rumoured visit of Kylie Jenner, the well-known American socialite and media personality, along with the famous South Korean boy band BTS’s singer Jung Kook, to India. Reports suggest that they might attend the Mahajan’s extravagant event. Well who are the Mahajan’s and what is this big bash happening for?” However, the details are still unclear, and we need to wait for an official announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Meanwhile, BTS’ agency is currently gearing up for the band’s reunion in 2025 and have revealed how they have plans to visit different countries, including India. Earlier, BTS was set to visit India as a part of their Map of the Soul world tour in 2020. But, it was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner is a famous personality in India. The beauty mogul belongs to one of the most famous American families, the Kardashin-Jenner fam.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ben Affleck Recalls Him & Matt Damon Going Broke In 6 Months After $600,000 Was Deposited In Their Joint Account: “I Thought I Will Never Have To Work Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News