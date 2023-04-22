Elizabeth Olsen is one of the most powerful Avengers, and her first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron made it quite clear that she’s not the woman you mess with. She could control anyone’s mind, manipulate objects and even fly! While Wanda was doing all that stuff on-screen, it was Olsen who was kind of suffering while shooting those scenes. In a recent interview, the actress shared the terrible experience of filming those stunts herself.

The actress has appeared in a series of Marvel movies, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Infinity Stone, Endgame, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and the Marvel series WandaVision.

Elizabeth Olsen recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed that she did most of the stunts in the Marvel movies herself. But here’s the catch – she hated the experience! The actress talked particularly about Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness and how she felt like Peter Pan while performing the scene. She said, “Sometimes I get a little freaked out. There is one in Doctor Strange where I had to be dropped from 30 feet up and land, and they wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan-like fencing, and I was like, ‘Just use the double, this is so ridiculous, there is a double for a reason.’”

Interestingly, the makers used Elizabeth Olsen’s scene in the final cut and not the stunt double’s. The WandaVision actress also added that she found performing her own stunts in the movies a waste of time. She said, “We had so much technology grow through these movies and they just chose to really use me for every stunt in that movie and I didn’t understand. I didn’t do all of them but I did most of them which is a waste of everyone’s time. A stunt double does it so much better.”

Well, the actress has definitely gotten over her fear of performing stunts now and said, “I’ve definitely recovered from my giddiness. Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Okay how many more of these do you want, I can do this all day,’ kind of thing.”

Let us know what you think of Elizabeth Olsen’s remark and for more news and information, stay tuned to Koimoi.

