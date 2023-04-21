American socialite and model Kim Kardashian often made headlines for her affairs with celebrities. She was even married twice before she met her husband, Kanye West, who she is now divorced from. However, her affair with Ray J is one of the most famous ones.

Her infamous s*x tape with the rapper is still being talked about in tinsel town. Reportedly, Kim and the rapper dated after she split from her first husband. The R&B singer, in his book, once mentioned the s*x tape and how the model pursued him even though she was married.

In “Death of a Cheating Man: What Every Woman Must Know About Men Who Stray,” Ray J refers to a former paramour who he dated for more than two years as “KK.” The initials match Kardashian’s, as do the period frames for their involvement. Kim Kardashian and music producer Damon Thomas were divorced in 2004 despite getting married in 2000, as reported by Page Six.

According to the R&B artist, “KK” sought him although she was still legally married. “To be honest, the whole thing started off wrong. We’d known each other for a while before we dated, and there was a mutual attraction, but she was married … She let me know she wanted to get with me. She left her husband for me as soon as we started having s*x, and things between us got intense really fast. After that, I felt obligated to be with her.”

Ray J says that the nature of his relationship with the woman described in the book was highly s*xual. “We were like animals; s*xually free to try anything, and we did,” he writes. “For years, KK and I had a great s*x life. There was more to our relationship, but the majority of it was about our wild and extreme s*xual chemistry. She was a straight freak who was down to do whatever, whenever and that seriously hypnotized me.”

The rapper claimed that over the course of their relationship, both he and KK (Kim Kardashian) cheated on each other. He said the relationship fell apart over KK’s extreme jealousy, which included tapping his phone to see who called him.

Ray J’s book was released on Valentine’s Day.

