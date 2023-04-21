Kourtney Kardashian is currently living the best time of her life. Apart from running a successful business, the American socialite is living a happy life with her husband and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, and their kids with their previous partners. As Kourtney recently turned 44, she had a grand celebration and received an exceptional birthday gift worth over $160k from her husband. Read on to know what it was.

Kourtney belongs to one of the most popular American families, the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She grew to fame with her family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show also saw her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner.

Coming back to Kourtney Kardashians’ birthday celebration, the 44-year-old took a trip with her hubby to Santa Barbara for a romantic getaway. The Kardashians star shared a carousel of photos from her birthday celebration on Instagram, which also saw a photo of her expensive birthday gift from Barker.

The gift was a coloured pencil drawing of a girl titled Love! Somethin’ by celebrated artist Yoshitomo Nara. While the painting seemed to be a simple one, its price definitely shocked us. According to Sotheby’s, the painting was exhibited at the Santa Monica Museum of Art in 2000. On April 5, it was auctioned for approx $161,819 (approx Rs 1.3 crores).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Travis Barker wished his ladylove with a series of mushy and PDA-filled pictures on Instagram. Sharing some photos featuring Kourtney Kardashian’s a**, Barker wrote, “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.” For the unversed, Travis and Kourtney last year in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

