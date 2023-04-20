When it comes to PDA, no one does it better than Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The two leave no instance to share TMI and juicy details of their love life with everyone. Well, their fans really don’t seem to mind, in fact, they love it! They seem to be loving the couple even more, as Travis has recently shared a bunch of lovey-dovey pictures with his wife on her 44th birthday. The snaps and cute and, at the same time, too hot to handle. Scroll on for more details.

Travis and Kourtney had three grand wedding ceremonies in 2022. For the first one, they eloped to Las Vegas after having ‘too much tequila’ post the Grammy Awards. Later, they made things official in a courthouse in Santa Barbara. Then, they tied the knot with their loved ones in attendance in Italy. The duo has shared details about these beautiful instances in their docuseries, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, which aired on Hulu.

Travis Barker took to his Instagram recently and shared a series of pictures with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian to make her special day more special. The snaps showed them having dinner, having surgeries in the hospital, during their vacations and even chilling casually at home. While all these clicks were adorable, one picture caught everyone’s attention. It was where the musician had his face on Kourtney’s a**.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashians News | Fan Page (@photoskuwtk)

In the series of pictures shared by the Instagram page, photoskuwtk, the second slide showed the steamy snap everyone’s talking about. Kourtney Kardashian looked smoking hot in the strappy bikini. Only a small portion of her face and front was visible because the highlight of the click was at the back. Travis Barker could be seen with his face fondly buried in Kourt’s rear, which by the way, looked amazing in the Gucci bikini thong.

The couple were on a yacht and having a s*xy time together. While her entire look was not visible, her blingy sunglasses and neckpieces were proof that she accessorised her bikini well.

