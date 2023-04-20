Elizabeth Olsen rose to fame after her appearance in the Marvel world as Scarlet Witch, ever since the Avengers. However, she was last seen in the film Doctor Strange: Multiverse in Madness, where she debuted as the villainous Scarlet Witch and at the end, she dies in the movie as well. Now that the Wanda Vision spin-off reports are doing rounds on the internet, fans are wondering whether Elizabeth will return as Scarlet Witch or not.

Before appearing in Doctor Strange 2, Elizabeth did a full series on Disney+ ‘WandaVision‘. Now, Olsen has talked about whether there is a possibility for her to reprise her role once again. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking on the Today show, Elizabeth Olsen was asked whether she would be seen as Scarlet Witch in future or not. And the actress shared a rather disappointing answer. Olsen said, “It’s a hard question for me to answer because I feel like my words are always twisted every time I answer it… No, so my no-twist zone is, yes, I hope so, but I have no idea. When I say that, it’s not because I have a loaded answer. It’s because I say, ‘Yes, I hope so,’ and I mean it at face value.”

Going forward when Elizabeth Olsen was asked whether she started filming, she firmly answered “Absolutely not” and if she had even seen the script, the actress replied with a “No”. When asked whether she had a Zoom Call meeting with Marvel Studios, Olsen revealed “There’s no contract, ” leaving us stunned.

Clarifying her contract situation, Elizabeth Olsen shared, “I sign extensions every time they want me to do a movie. I just signed a very short one at the beginning, so everything’s constantly just, it’s always adjusting for me. No. I don’t think of this either as the end.”

Well, we don’t know whether we will ever see Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch or not. Let us know what your thoughts are about it.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: ASTRO Singer Moonbin Passes Away At The Age Of 25, His Agency Requests Everyone To “Refrain From Speculative & Malicious Reports”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News