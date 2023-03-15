Spider-Man No Way Home star Tom Holland is one of the most adorable and goofiest of the Marvel stars. He has received a lot of love from the audience for his portrayal of the friendly neighbourhood superhero. He is allegedly in a relationship with his co-star and the extremely talented Zendaya. But he happens to have had a major crush on one of the MCU actresses. Yes, Holland once revealed that he had a crush on Elizabeth Olsen. Scroll below to get all the deets!

For the unversed, Holland made his first appearance as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. In the following year, his solo MCU film ‘Homecoming’ came out. During the promotion of that film, the actor expressed his feelings for his co-star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2017, in an interview with the British GQ, Tom Holland was asked if he could pick any love interest from the Marvel universe for Spider-Man, who would it be. After a momentary pause, Holland answered ‘Scarlet Witch’, which Elizabeth Olsen portrayed in the MCU.

Tom Holland said, “I think Scarlet Witch is pretty hot, you know? I think Elizabeth Olsen is super hot.” He further mentioned how Olsen was nice to him during the movie premiere. He added, “And really nice as well. She was really nice to me at the premiere. So yeah, probably Scarlet Witch.”

A few years after that confession, Tom Holland in an interview with Collider expressed how he was obsessed with Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision based on her character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. He said, “I am obsessed with WandaVision. It’s so difficult because obviously, I’m on a Marvel set at the moment. So all of the producers are there, and I could just go up to Kevin Feige and be like, ‘So what happens? What’s going on?’ It’s really difficult for me to not ask the questions I want the answers to, but I’m loving it.”

Holland even went on to say that it’s his favourite ‘Marvel thing’. “And I think, honestly, it’s for me, my favourite Marvel thing I’ve seen… So I’m loving it. I’m absolutely loving it.”

We could feel the emotions of Tom Holland, like who wouldn’t be smitten by Elizabeth Olsen? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and for more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Joker 2: Lady Gaga aka Harley Quinn Gets Into Action Mode As She Breaks A Glass In A Leaked Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News