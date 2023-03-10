Tom Holland is one of the most adorable actors in Hollywood. He is popularly known for his role as Spider-Man in Sony and Marvel’s shared cinematic universe. The actor is widely loved more because of his goofiness and his zero ability to not give away spoilers. Interviews involving Tom are often quite entertaining. In one such interview, the Avengers star gave a priceless answer that will set a jolly mood for you all to step into the weekend.

Tom often had a hard time keeping the plotlines of his MCU films under wraps. The poor guy often gave away major movie details. Things once became so serious that he was reportedly not informed about Robert Downey Jr’s death in Avengers: Endgame. He was told they were going to film a wedding scene. He was that bad!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diving straight into the throwback interview when Tom Holland once brought out his most goofy self to answer some of the cheekiest questions asked by the British GQ. It was a ‘Would you rather’ segment, the Spider-Man actor was asked, “Would you rather have a ni*ple sized p*nis or p*nis sized ni*ples?” That was surely a curve ball thrown at the actor. But he too gave a saucy answer for it.

Tom Holland could not hold his laughter after hearing the question. After having a brief laugh about it the actor’s reply came. He said, “Pen*s sized nip*les! Because you can have that cut off…” Ouch! That’s brutal and disturbing.

In the same interview, Tom was also put in a spot when he was asked who he would choose between his Spider-Men predecessor, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. The interview was taken in 2017 when his first solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming came out; therefore the question was legit and it would be part of almost every interview. Anyway, Holland had a tough time with this one more than the other meaty question. The actor finally chose Andrew and said, “A tough one! I’m gonna have to say, Andrew Garfield, because I love him and he’s killing it right now.”

At that time even Tom Holland might have not imagined that the three of them, Tobey, Garfield, and he would share the screen as the three Spider-Men creating cinematic history for comic book films.

Currently, there are reports that Tom Holland will be back with the fourth instalment of his Spider-Man franchise. For more news and updates on it stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Marvels To Be Delayed Yet Again Due To Brie Larson’s Behind-The-Scenes Diva-Like Behaviour? Insider Reveals It Was A ‘Nightmare’ To Work With Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News