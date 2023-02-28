Tom Holland is one of the most adored celebrities all across the globe. With more than 67 million followers on Instagram, he enjoys a massive fanbase. The actor is currently dating Zendaya and the couple never leaves the chance to make headlines with their head-turning romance. Apart from it, Tom also makes headlines for his quirky statements. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when he joked about pitching a passionate s*x scene to Marvel Studios that was eventually turned down by Marvel Studios. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Well! Well! You can love Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield but you have to agree that there has not been a cuter Spider-Man than Tom Holland. The actor once jokingly revealed Marvel Studios had turned down a lot of his ideas for future spider- man plots, including the idea of adding a passionate s*x scene. The actor had revealed that he was writing ideas that he sent to Marvel studios but unfortunately they didn’t get a go-ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Cbr.com, back in 2021, on the occasion of Tom Holland’s 25th birthday, a British radio station that re- posted a 2017 interview with Holland, where the actor joked about asking Marvel to include a passionate s*x scene in the film. The actor was talking in reference to his involvement in the making of the Spider-Man films and revealed that he often sent ideas to them but very often made it to the film. He said, “A lot of them were like, No dude, that’s a terrible idea.”

When asked more about it (what kind of ideas), Tom Holland said, “Those scenes are like, I think we should have really passionate s*x scene, and they are like, No, I don’t think so!”

For the unversed, Spider-Man: Homecoming, is Tom Holland’s first film as Spider-Man which was released in the year 2017.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When George Clooney Blamed Himself For Destroying The Batman Franchise: “I Always Apologize For Batman & Robin”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News