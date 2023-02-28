George Clooney was among the actors to don the cape of Batman and walk on the path of vengeance. The actor played the character of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego of Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. While the movie flopped at the box office, the actor once jokingly said that he destroyed the franchise.

Unfortunately, playing Batman in the early days of his career did not turn out to be good as expected. While talking about the character, the actor once jokingly revealed how he blamed himself for the disaster of the Batman franchise. Read on to find out what he has to say!

During an appearance on The Graham Norton shows, the Batman actor talked about attending Comic-Con events. He later mentioned his role as a Caped Crusader and joked about how he has no other reason for him “to have anything to go to Comic-Con”. He later adds, “I always apologize. They say that I actually thought I destroyed the franchise until they brought it back. You know they’d somebody else brought it back years later and changed it”

George Clooney believed that it would have been a “good career movie”. He said, “but you know I thought at the time this was gonna be a very good career move. But it wasn’t!”

The actor later went on to talk about the Batman suit being around 30 pounds and how it would be uncomfortable for him to suit and called it “brutal”. Clooney also mentioned how director Joel Schumacher would explain the scene. “You know booming voice and I bolted into this suit. I can’t move and he would literally go and he would direct as if you would have some emotional scene. He would go okay people all right George you know your parents are dead you have nothing to live for and ACTION!”

