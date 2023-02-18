The DCU is finally getting shape after the shuffle in leadership and James Gunn with Peter Safran taking over the boss chair at Warner Bros for the comic book universe. One of the most prominent projects that have managed to stay like it was without any change is The Batman universe. While there is sequel to the Robert Pattinson starrer there is also a Collin Farrell starrer spin-off series The Penguin in work. But now as we move ahead a new report has shared an exciting update.

The Batman that released in early 2022, marked the debut of Robert Pattinson into the then DCEU. The actor was in front of director Matt Reeves’ lens who gave Bruce Wayne a never seen before trajectory of a more detective superhero than one that believes in action. Set in its own timeline away from the main one, the franchise continues to grow.

Now as it is announced by James Gunn and Peter Safran already that The Batman crime saga is in its own continuity and is progressing with The Penguin series, the show is set to enter production soon. A latest update now says that it is not just starring Colin Farrell with an already confirmed cast, but also bringing in Robert Pattinson. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, Jeff Sneider on his podcast The Hot Mic With Jeff Sneider and John Rocha has revealed that Robert Pattinson might have a special appearance in The Penguin series. He goes on to add that the actor will be in one episode out of the eight. There is no confirmation on whether the actor will appear as just Bruce Wayne or Batman.

However, Colin Farrell as already revealed how the show begins just a week after the climax of The Batman. “[The Penguin] starts about a week after the film The Batman ends. So Gotham is still somewhat underwater,” Farrell previously said as per the same portal. “I read the first script for the first episode, and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone’s office. Even just that alone, I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, jeez.’ It’s lovely. It’s so well-written.”

Alongside Colin Farrell, The Penguin will also feature Lauren LeFranc, Cristin Milioti, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, and Rhenzy Feliz. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

