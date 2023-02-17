There was a time during COVID-19 when Evangeline Lilly, even after being in the Marvel Universe for 8 years, got into a controversy that Marvel cancelled on her. However, after returning to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she proved everyone wrong. But it created a drift between her audience and herself. Now, in a recent media conversation, the actress opened up about how she got through that time period and from whom she got a supportive call from Marvel. Read on to know more!

For the unversed, during COVID-19, when Evangeline rejected self-isolation and shared some posts against vaccine mandates, she got into controversies that led to speculations that Marvel might cancel on her.

Evangeline Lilly plays Hope Pym aka Wasp in the Ant-Man franchise, and her performances have always been appreciated. However, recently while talking in a conversation in the Sad, Happy, Confused podcast, the actress opened up about the time when the speculations started to buzz. It was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed who had called her and told her to ignore those rumours.

When asked whether Kevin Feige had called her during those controversial times, Evangeline Lilly shared, “No. They’re very respectful. In fact, I’ve had direct conversations with them that I have instigated and they’ve always said, ‘That’s not our business. That’s not for us to tell you how to live your life or what opinions to have.’ And I actually even got a really supportive phone call from Peyton Reed at one point and just saying like, ’Just so you know, there’s some rumors spreading about Marvel ditching you or canceling you. And that didn’t come from Marvel and that didn’t come from us, so just ignore that.”

Going further in the conversation, Evangeline Lilly added, “It’s really nice. And I think it’s really healthy. I think there needs to be a divide between your professional life and your personal life.”

Well, all’s well that ends well. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, and Evangeline Lilly in pivotal roles, releases in India on February 17, 2023.

