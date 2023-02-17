The pop star Katy Perry undeniably enjoys a massive fan following and her fans just adore her. The singer has many hits in her kitty and never misses a chance to make headlines. As much as she is known for popular tracks, she is also known for her fair share of controversies. Her one of the most talked about controversies was her feud with Taylor Swift over backup dancers. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Taylor Swift and Perry once used to share warm equations with each other but stopped when they had a fight over backup dancers. Reportedly, the bitterness in their relationship began when three dancers left Taylor Swift’s Red Album tour early to work in Perry’s Prism tour. Years later, both the ladies bid goodbye to negativity but back then, it went on to become a major controversy.

According to a report in Showbiz Cheatsheet, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were on good terms before their feud over backup dancers. Taylor was quite upset with Perry when three of her dancers left her Red Album tour early to work on Katy’s Prism tour. The latter in an interview had said, “She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘oh, we are just straight -up enemies’. And it was not even about a guy. It had to do with business.” Though she didn’t mention the name, it was not hard to figure out that it was for Perry as she later tweeted, “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing.”

Well, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s feud was one of the most talked about controversies. No one could ever imagine that these two will resolve their issues. But it happened during the lockdown when Swift sent a cute gift for Katy’s daughter. Well, as they say, “All Is Well That Ends Well.” They left all the negativities behind and started fresh.

