Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania is in the theatres and has left viewers divided. The Peyton Reed directorial has seemingly failed to impress the audience as it is receiving mixed reviews ever since its release. However, the director already has plans for Ant-Man’s future and has thought of a crossover inspired by Marvel comics.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania marks the third outing in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man series. The movie falls in MCU Phase 5 and follows Scott and Hope’s adventures as they explore the quantum realm and come across Kang the Conquerer.

Marvel Studios is known for bringing some unexpected crossovers for years. After bringing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Men together in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ the Studios announced Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will come across Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3.’ Now, director Peyton Reed has spoken about Ant-Man crossover with Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, which has been in his mind.

In a recent interview with India Today, Peyton Reed revealed how he grew up reading Marvel comic books and became a Fantastic Four fan. The director added how Marvel comics often have various crossovers and the MCU has adopted the same “structural idea” of adding different characters in one film.

Talking about the crossovers that are on his wishlist, Reed mentioned Ant-Man and Fantastic Four. He is also seemingly rooting for an Ant-Man and Spider-Man crossover as he said, “And also because they’re both named after bugs, I think I’m waiting for a little more Spider-Man and Ant-Man interaction”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marked Reed’s third directorial in the series. The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp. Jonathan Major reprised his role as Kang the Conqueror in the latest film.

