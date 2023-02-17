Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress Evangeline Lilly was once offered a role in the X-Men franchise which she refused. However, fate had other plans and we got her as clever scientist Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp in the MCU. As she is headlining her titular Marvel movie, read on ahead when she turned down an unspecified role which was offered by Hugh Jackman for an unknown role in the X-Men movie.

Evangeline’s performance as Hope van Dyne has seen various changes since her first appearance in 2015’s Ant-Man movie. Even in the past, she has also wished for an all-women lead Avengers movie, and while that is not happening, her recent movie is running in the theatres!

During promotional rounds for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Evangeline Lilly revealed she once turned down Hugh Jackman’s pitch to have her join an X-Men franchise. In a conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Wasp actress reveals Hugh Jackman said, “They knew I was working with you and were interested to know if it would ever interest you to do an X-Men thing.”

The Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly refused the offer on Hugh Jackman’s face as it did not seem interesting to her. She later adds, “I was like, ‘I feel like such a d*ck because I’m talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I’m telling him, ‘No that doesn’t appeal. Like, what?!’ I felt so rude!”. The awkward moment occurred when the Wasp actress and Hugh Jackman were working on the 2011 film Real Steel together.

It definitely seemed like Evangeline Lilly could not connect with Professor X’s psychic connection. During the conversation, the actress revealed that she was embarrassed that she abruptly and rudely refused the offer.

Let us know what do you think about it. Which X-Men role was Evangeline Lilly offered?

