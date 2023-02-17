Singer-actor Selena Gomez has inspired people who are very self-conscious and face issues like body shaming. She has always been vocal and upfront about it; even when she was criticised for putting on extra love during the Golden Globes, she addressed it like a star. Recently the beauty opened up about her weight gain issues, self-love and other things. Scroll down to know more about it.

The cute bubbly global sensation is a fighter in real life; in 2017, she broke down talking about her lupus diagnosis. She even underwent a kidney transplant in the same year. Selena spoke about it all in her latest video clip.

Selena Gomez went live on her TikTok account to talk about the criticism she faced for gaining weight. She explained how that’s because of her medical condition and the medication she takes. Due to that, she tends to “hold a lot of water weight”, and when she’s off the medication, she “kind of lose weight.” Selena even spoke about self-love, and speaking of that, she said, “I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful.”

Selena Gomez further continued, “And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s–t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me. So, yeah, not a model and never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you; I just, I’m definitely not that.” She concluded the video by saying, “I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away because, honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for their body or anything. One of her fans shared the entire video on their Twitter account.

Here take a look:

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

Although it’s sad that Selena Gomez needs to speak about it and address it on a global platform, even her fans lauded her for speaking up; as one of the fans wrote, “You’re perfectly fine and it’s perfectly ok!” Another wrote, “Omfg wtf she deserve the world”. While a third user wrote, “Think I just fell in love with her from here to the moon more…” And another said, “You are lovable!”

