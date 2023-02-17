When it was announced that Andrew Garfield will be taking on the role of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man, the audiences had mixed feelings about the character. As it was challenging for the audiences to accept a new spidey, it was equally difficult for the actor as he was about to take on the role of the web-slinger. Read on ahead to know how the TAsM actor recited Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” lines while stoned during his drama school days.

The reunion of web-slingers in the last released Spider-Man: No Way Home has left the audiences delighted and wanting to see more of them in the upcoming projects. While there have been rumours that Sony and Marvel Studios are planning for the third ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movie, the audiences have been rooting for it for a long time.

During an appearance on the Graham Norton show, Andrew Garfield talked about the craze that Spider-Man: No Way Home had when it was released. On recalling how he came back to play the role, he mentioned that when he got to know that Tobey was coming back, he could not stop himself.

“He is my Spider-Man”, said Andrew Garfield while pointing at Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. He recalls an incident from his drama school and adds, “I would practice his lines in the mirror when I was in drama school. I was very high at the time. My friend Terry McGinnis would crack up and he would look at me like, ‘yeah you’ll never play Spider-Man Andy’, and here we are”

Andrew Garfield’s appearance as The Amazing Spider-Man is still memorable for the audiences. His chemistry with Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy in TSAM movies is still applauded by Marvel fans around the globe. Both Garfield and Maguire reprised their roles for Tom Holland’s third standalone MCU “Spider-Man” film, and later became friends while working together on the film and having a WhatsApp group chat.

