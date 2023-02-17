Paul Rudd is once again returning in the role of Scott Lang for the third time with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This time they will face one of the most ruthless antagonists of Marvel comics, Kang the Conqueror. The film was only released a few hours ago and has already been leaked online. Scroll down to know more about it in detail.

Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 will be the first movie of the cinematic universe’s phase 5, and it will deal with the multiversal saga which has already been teased in the previous movies, including Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man No Way Home. In one way, this is the first movie to establish Jonathan Majors’ time-travelling menace, Kang.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has faced a more significant threat than Kang the Conquerer, and that is PIRACY. As per the report, the film’s HD version has been leaked online. It has become a serious issue now since many films prior to this have also fallen prey to piracy. The latest movies include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s Pathaan. Luckily that did not affect the film’s box-office collections as it is SRK’s comeback film, and the fans eagerly waited to watch him on the silver screen after a long wait.

But Marvel did not have a good run in the last phase since their films like Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder got mixed reviews, and as for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it too got low ratings in its early reviews. The film getting leaked might hamper the box-office collections.

However, Marvel has always been praised for their visuals and grandeur; hence the audience would want to experience it on the big screen only. We would also encourage the same, and if one is a true MCU fan, they would have already booked their tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been directed by Peyton Reed, and it stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors, and Kathryn Newton.

