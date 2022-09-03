Emma Stone amid the pandemic had us all love her all over again as she played the most flamboyant yet a diva character in Disney’s Cruella. The film after hitting the big screen soon landed on the streaming platform and made its way to the Oscars as it was in the run. The movie’s success equipped the studio to soon announce the sequel to the hit film. While Stone makes a return as a titular character to show the arrogant their place, it looks like she will be pitched against Taylor Swift this time.

Cruella 2 directed by Craig Gillespie has been one of the most anticipated movies. While the team is shaping the film as we speak the updates from behind the scenes have started coming out. Emma is back to play the part that she was praised for the most. The update now brings a pop sensation on board.

As per a Comicbook report, the makers have set their eye on Taylor Swift to play not just any other part in Cruella 2 but the villain of the film. If you are unaware, the rumours during the first film also said that Swift has a cameo in the first part which was kept a secret. In that case if the makers bring in her singer, it will be fun to see her story arc and how they deal with it.

As for the film, the makers are planning to shape Cruella 2 as a musical and taking the Joker 2 way. Talking about the same, Craig Gillespie said, “What I loved about the end of Cruella is… I kept calling it the graduate moment. Which, Dustin Hoffman sits at the back of the bus, and then he’s not sure if this is actually what he wanted. There’s that sort of awkward hesitation. It’s the same when she walks into Hellman’s Hall. She’s been striving and fighting for this throughout the whole film, and then she suddenly realizes the sacrifice. It’s like she’s lost Estella. She’s less that part of herself.”

He added, “You know? Now she has this public persona that she has to sort of live up to. That conflict I felt was really interesting, and think by the time she gets to… In my mind, by the time she gets 101 Dalmatians, she’s pretty much gone to the dark side. Right now, there’s a gray area. How she gets to that dark side will be interesting.”

