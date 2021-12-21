Emma Stone once made the headlines for having an alleged s*x tape. Stone has become a big star in Hollywood and has delivered spectacular performances in several award-winning films. She also played the role of ‘Gwen Stacy’ in The Amazing Spider-Man series, next to Andrew Garfield as the superhero.

Not only have these two actors worked together, but they were also one of the cutest couples in Tinseltown. Recently, as Spider-Man: No Way Home came out, fans are now asking for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Garfield and Stone.

While talking about the ‘La La Land’ actress, back in 2012, Emma Stone made quite a buzz due to her alleged s*x tape. According to Radar Online, Emma made the video when she was younger, long before she dated Andrew Garfield. The report also stated that an insider said that the actress “has a sex tape, and that’s a fact.”

“She made it long before she started dating Andrew Garfield, and before she really became a household name. She was just young and probably thought nothing would ever come of it,” the source added. “The tape remains in the hands of the person she made it with,” they continued as they spoke of the alleged s*x tape of Emma Stone.

“But that doesn’t mean there’s any guarantee that it won’t eventually hit the market. The higher Emma’s star rises, the more valuable that tape becomes,” the source further said. Before Stone, several other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ray J, Paris Hilton and Rick Saloman, Pamela Anderson, and Tommy Lee hit the headlines for allegedly having a s*x tape.

Whether or not Emma Stones made a tape before meeting Andrew Garfield, it doesn’t matter as the actress has proved that she is wonderful at her craft. She has won the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globes, and several other top awards in the industry.

