Tom Holland and his habit of speaking too much rather, giving spoilers are known to all his co-stars as well as Marvel fans. From Benedict Cumberbatch to now his rumoured girlfriend Zendaya babysitting him during interviews, we have really seen him grow. In a recent interview, the Spider-Man actor revealed how he created a WhatsApp group with other Spidey’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Tom revealed how he met the two other actors and decided to create a WhatsApp group.

Advertisement

Talking to BBC1, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland revealed his first meeting with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and said, “I don’t know Andrew that well and I saw him at this party and I was like, ‘I have to go say hello’ because we’ve shared something that very few people have shared. It’s interesting, we went out to another party after that and I actually bumped into Tobey only 20 minutes later. Over the last few years, we’ve kinda been getting closer just because we’ve all realised that we share something that only us three people share and you know, obviously one day sharing the screen with them will be a delight. But, no one believes me but unfortunately, it’s not in this movie.”

Talking about the WhatsApp group, Tom Holland revealed the backstory behind the same and his first message on the group. He said, “We actually do have a WhatsApp group. I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago and I took his number, and then I just… Yeah, I set it up. I think I’m the only one that’s ever spoken in it. What’s up, other Spider-Mans, this is baby Spider-Man here! How’s it going?”

Well, we can totally imagine Tom texting that to the other two Spider-Man actors.

What are your thoughts on Tom Holland creating a WhatsApp group with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Tattoos: Massive 12 Inks Including Birth Location Of Her 6 Kids, Bengal Tiger & Others Will Leave You Mind-Boggled!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube