Getting tattoos is something permanent and in this ever-changing world, it’s nice to have. Angelina Jolie took believes the same and hence has several inks across her body. Wondering what many tattoos she has and where they are? Well, we are here to help.

Advertisement

Angie has not one, two or even 5 tattoos, she has a dozen! From the locations of where her six kids were born to a Bengal Tiger, scripts in Arabic, Buddhist Pali, a cross & lots more – she has them out.

Advertisement

So scroll down and take a look at the different tattoos Angelina Jolie has.

The Bengal Tiger

In 2004, Angelina Jolie got herself a 12 inches long and 8 inches wide ‘Bengal Tiger’ tattoo on her lower back. Done by tattoo artist Sompong Kanphai, she got the ink to commemorate her Cambodian citizenship. The tat was done in a traditional Thai Style aka via a manual needle being used.

Know your rights

Angelina Jolie got the words ‘Know your rights’ tattooed on her upper back/base of her neck, in between Angelina’s shoulders. The tattoo is a song by Angelina’s favourite band, The Clash. Isn’t that sweet!

Coordinates tattoo

This tattoo has the most significant meaning for the actress. Gotten on her left arm, the tattoo features the coordinates of locations where her six children were born. Alongside her children’s birth location coordinates, ex-husband Brad Pitt’s birthplace of Oklahoma was also on it. But a while ago, Angie got his details off her arm.

Buddhist spell

On the upper left side of her back, Angelina Jolie has a Buddhist spell that is dedicated to her adopting her eldest Maddox. The protection tattoo, written in Buddhist Pali, translates to, “May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of an Aspara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides.”

Arabic script tattoo

Besides having a Buddhist Pali script inscription on her back, Angelina Jolie also has an Arabic script tattoo on her right arm. Meaning determination, this ink covers up her custom abstract lines tattoo created by Billy Bob Thornton and herself during their marriage.

Tattoos on her back

The tattoos in the middle of her back consist of 3 designs. The first represent four continents and the classical elements of earth, water, air and fire. The actress got the first two inks while filming First They Killed My Father in Cambodia. These tattoos were inked using steel rods that were mounted with a surgical steel needle. The third, a Buddhist temple design, is thought to remind the individual to have mercy on oneself, whilst the one on the far right of the shoulder is a design to bring luck and wealth. The largest piece in the middle represents the four elements.

Cross tattoo

The day before Angelina Jolie married Johny Lee Miller in 1995, the actress got a cross tattoo on her hip. This tatt hid a little dragon with a blue tongue she got during a trip to Amsterdam. Next to the cross tattoo is the Latin phrase: “Quod me nutrut me destruit” aka “what nourishes me, destroys me” inked.”

Winston Churchill’s Speech

On her left forearm, Angelina Jolie has the Roman Numeral XIII V MCMXL inked. This text translates to the numbers 13/5/1940 – the date Winston Churchill delivered his speech. During this speech, he delivered the famous line, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

Letter h

The actress has a rune style tattoo on her wrist featuring the letter h. It is not clear who this ink is symbolic for.

Tennessee Williams tattoo

Delicately placed inside Angelina Jolie’s left elbow are the words “A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages.” This is the subtitle of Tennessee Williams’ 1941 play Stairs to the Roof.

Do you think we got them all? If not feel free to let us know which one we missed in the comments below.

Must Read: Tom Holland Thinks Spider-Man Can Beat Up Logan But Is Scared Of Wolverine Though!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube