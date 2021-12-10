As we get closer to the release day of Spier-Man: No Way Home, the buzz around the film continues to grow. While Tom Holland is going around promoting his upcoming film, which will also be his third standalone movie as the Spidey superhero, he also gives insights into who he thinks would win a fight between Spider-Man and Wolverine.

The film will bring back the older Spider-Man villains like Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Dr Otto Octavius, and fans are excited to see the action between them and the wall-crawler. Meanwhile, Holland shares his opinion on who’d win a fight between Spidey and the X-Men. Keep reading to know what he says!

During an interview with Geek Culture Explained, Tom Holland was asked specifically who would prevail in a skirmish between Holland’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. “Are we talking, like, Logan Wolverine, or are we talking, like, X-Men Origins Wolverine,” Holland asked. In the case of Logan’s version, he explained, “I’ll beat up that old man. X-Men Origins, he’s gonna batter me.”

“I think Wolverine beats Spider-Man every single time. Because there’s no amount of battering that Spider-Man can do, and also, Spider-Man doesn’t kill people, and Wolverine does, so that is a huge advantage he has in a fight,” Tom Holland added. Previously, the characters have fought in the Marvel comics and have also headlined a 1987 one-shot aptly titled Spider-Man Versus Wolverine.

This is also not the first time the Avengers: Endgame actor has opened up about the debate. As reported by CBR, Holland previously spoke about the same during an interview in 2019. “I would like to see Spider-Man and Wolverine. There’s a really, really interesting story in the Ultimate Spider-Mans where Spider-Man and Wolverine swap bodies for a day.”

“And, like, Peter Parker wakes up in Wolverine’s body… And then Wolverine wakes up in Peter Parker’s body, and he, like, goes to school. And all of a sudden, Peter Parker’s, like, being this really gross, rude man. And he, like, starts hitting on the school teacher and stuff. And then all of a sudden, Wolverine, who’s this really scary guy, is like, ‘Oh hey, guys! How’re you doing?’ and he’s like ‘[imitates claw noises] what the hell?'” Tom Holland added.

