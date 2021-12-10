Fans across India can’t wait for the bookings to open for Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home clearly seems to be going the same way as the US as per advances and fan craze is concerned. And the love from the fans down South seems to be just a beginning where few theatres opened bookings yesterday. Advance booking opened yesterday in the iconic Prasad Hyderabad multiplex at 5 pm and within two hours of its announcement, more than 5000 tickets were sold, with the theatre now adding more shows.

Advertisement

In Kerala, shows starting as early as 5 am in major cities like Ernakulam, Calicut and Trivandrum got sold out in minutes. Multiple 5 am shows have been added now.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and others, Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on 16th December in India. It is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, it seems that Tom Holland isn’t packing up his Spider-Man suit any time soon as Sony producer Amy Pascal says not only will Holland be back as the superhero, but another movie trilogy is in the works.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – (this is not) the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said in an interview published on Monday, reports ew.com.

Must Read: Zendaya Takes A Dig At Tom Holland For Spoiling Iron Man’s Death In Avengers: Endgame Having A Hilarious Banter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube