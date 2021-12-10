The drama around Kim Kardashian and her alleged relationship with Saturday Night Live fame Pete Davidson have dominated all the possible mainstream headlines. The fact that it got the limelight just after a few months Kim announced separation with ex-husband Kanye West. While the two have gone a bit MIA from the public eye in the past one week, the drama around them refuses to settle down. The new name added to the trajectory now is Miley Cyrus and she just made a funny and rather controversial tweet.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been seeing each other for quite sometime now according to the viral gossip. Not just rumours, but pictures of them being papped at several places holding hands and having their PDA moments have added more fuel to the already ignited fire. While it was most recently said that Kim is getting serious about the SNL fame, Miley has dropped a possible grenade as we speak.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle, Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is now dating Pete Davidson and it’s official, amidst the Kim Kardashian rumours. But wait till you come to any conclusions. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also do not miss the tweet.

Miley Cyrus tweeting a fun picture with Pete Davidson, in which the two are seen posing like a couple, she wrote, “BIG DEBUT ENERGY. Pete & I are official! Watch @fallontonight Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami!” Check out the tweet below.

BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾 Pete & I are official! Watch @fallontonight 💕 Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami! pic.twitter.com/bBuhpX29HW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 9, 2021

But before you feel like it’s true, reports say it’s not. It is just to promote the new show New Year’s Party Eve that will be featuring Miley Cyrus with Pete Davidson. The two will be appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show to talk bout the same. Meanwhile, Kanye West in the recent past has expressed his wish to reconcile with Kim Kardashian while there are rumours of her dating Pete Davidson. Tell us what do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

