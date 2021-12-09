Zachary Levi has answered a steaming question, which a few DC fans must have thought about: who would win between Shazam and Superman? We all know the origin of the Kryptonian descended on Earth as for Captain Thunder, he’s the superhero alter ego of the 14-year-old Billy Batson, who gets the power from an ancient elder for having a pure heart.

Advertisement

After an exciting first part, the actor is reprising his role for the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will hit the screens in 2023. Along with Zachary, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, Grace Fulton, and more are set to appear in the movie.

Advertisement

As the news of the sequel of Shazam is making rounds on the internet, Zachary Levi attended a short panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con, where he answered a fan question in regards to the Shazam vs Superman debate. According to Screen Rant, the actor jokingly poked fun at the question by stating he would bet on himself, as his character is the embodiment of magic, which is his rival’s shortcoming.

The Thor: The Dark World actor then continued by explaining that in the comics the fight between the two is treated as a “rubber-match” as both are equally competent. However, Levi still believes that Shazam would outplay the red-caped crusader. “I got to bet on me… Kryptonite screws him up, magic screws him up even more. But honestly, based on the comics, it’s pretty much like a rubber match. And I kind of like that I like that they’re not picking a victor, but clearly, I’m going to kick his a*s,” Zachary Levi said.

Even though Henry Cavill’s Superman is not in the movie, the character makes a brief cameo at the end. Meanwhile, recently, Dwayne Johnson, who will play the role of Black Adam was deliberately left out of the Levi’s DC character’s movie, even though the two shared ties.

Do you agree with Zachary Levi on the Shazam vs Superman debate? Let us know your opinion on the same through comments.

Must Read: Andrew Garfield Liked Kissing Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes: “Yes, He Did Get Lost In My Eyes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube