Andrew Garfield is one of the most trending names on the Internet as we speak. Of course, that has everything to do with the mystery around his appearance as his version of the web-slinging superhero in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. So while we all are still figuring out whether he is in or not, the actor has decided to hit the headlines yet again and this time for his iconic kiss. Not with a co-star but Deadpool fame Ryan Reynolds. Yes, you heard us right!

If you are unaware/shocked by what you just read, Andrew and Ryan shared a pretty little well know kiss during the Golden Globe in 2016. Both the gentlemen were nominated at the gala night. While Garfield was nominated for Hacksaw Bridge, Reynolds was up for Deadpool. But turns out the luck in Ryan Gosling’s favour who took home the trophy that year. And guess who has bet in place over the night. Of course, the two men who kissed. Now years later the Spider-Man fame is talking about it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the latest Comicbook report, Andrew Garfield opened up about kissing Ryan Reynolds during the Golden Globes in 2016. The Spider-Man fame had told Ryan to kiss him instead of his wife Blake Lively if he wins for Deadpool. But Reynolds was so game for it that he kissed Garfield even when he lost.

Andrew Garfield said, “It was a really fun moment. I said to him, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of Blake, your wife’ because Blake was on the other side. He was like ‘Amazing. Let’s do it.’ And then he was like, ‘What if, even if I don’t win?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah. Let’s just kiss.’ So yeah, that was fun. It was nice to do it. I liked it. Yes, he did get lost in my eyes. I felt it, and then I realized that what we had done was a mistake because for me, it was just a prank. Like a fun thing. But obviously, you know, this has happened before, where people catch feelings and I don’t.”

Meanwhile, as per the same portal, Andrew Garfield also opened up about his tenure as Spider-Man and Tom Holland taking over the mantle. “When my tenure was done and Tom Holland’s tenure started… I don’t share your sentiments, I’m afraid. I was very happy and very excited,” Garfield continued. “And also, you know… since it was the first Halloween costume when I was three, my mum made it out of felt and just this beautiful thing and so I get it. I get the hunger. It’s something that I can get down with. I’m sorry that it’s keeping you up at night.”

