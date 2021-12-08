Beyonce enjoys a huge fan following across the globe not just for her boss-girl attitude but also for her smashing hits. The singer has kept a low profile for the last few days, occasionally keeping in touch with her fans through social media. As her husband, Jay-Z turned 52 on December 4, 2021, Beyonce shared a series of pictures on her feed, instantly taking the internet by storm.

For the unversed, Queen B and Jay-Z were in a relationship for a few years before tying the knot in 2008. They released their first collaboration in 2004, which was a mega-hit amongst the audience. In spite of infidelity allegations against the rapper, the couple has kept their relationship strong through the years. They also have three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

Beyonce recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from Jay-Z’s birthday celebration. In one of the clips, the two can be spotted having a happy moment, laughing openly before sharing a sweet kiss. Another blurry monochrome photograph shows Jay-Z with the cake while he flashes a bright smile before cutting it.

The highlight of the post, however, was Beyonce’s glamorous outfit, the price of which is sure to leave you dumbfounded.

She was spotted wearing a Balenciaga X Gucci blazer, studded with silver stone and glitter. It had the brand mark all over the fabric and costs close to 10 lakh Indian rupees. According to a report by Daily Mail, the coat costs $13000 and when converted, the amount is ₹980618.

Beyonce styled the jacket with matching Gucci leggings and stilettos which gave the outfit a monotonous effect. She also added open-tip gloves which let her manicured nails stand out. The Single Ladies singer also added a pair of hoops and a literal heart-shaped clutch, giving the outfit a more elegant effect.

Jay-Z, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look with a jacket, matching shades, and a simple headband. Have a look.

