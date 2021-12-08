Nearly after the wait of two years, Witcher Season 2 will be arriving on Netflix on the 17th of December. Fans cannot seem to control their excitement as new plotlines, and the future of characters seemed to have popped up in the show’s teaser. The lead hero, Henry Cavill, who stars as the protagonist, Geralt, dropped clues about the fate of his character.

Here are the details:

Ahead of the release of Season 2 of the Netflix fantasy fiction series Witcher, talking to Lorraine Kelly, Henry Cavill mentioned that his character Geralt will have a more soulful temperament this season. With all the complexities, Geralt is expected to be more vocal.

Well, this seems to be a quite tangled oxymoron for the Witcher!

Cavill has hinted that his character will not lose his basic nature of killing monsters with gruffiness, but this time, Geralt will be more emotive. The behavioural transformation of Geralt’s character will possibly lead him to be manipulated and corrupted by Yennefer for her own advantage.

It is unlikely to see both Geralt and Yennefer as allies though they share a past together.

The world of Witcher is uncertain and is based on survival of the fittest, and as we have seen in Season 1, Yennefer has had a fair share of manipulating Geralt.

She had gotten him under a spell by kissing him, but Geralt’s attachment towards her has saved her from dying in the hand of the djinn. With Geralt saving her by making a wish, both of them are now magically bound together.

The pair does have a mutual attraction towards one another but fortune would not let them be together.

Maybe this season, we will get to see how Yennefer will manipulate Geralt and regain her fertility which she had sacrificed to gain powers.

So many questions and theories will unfold in the drama season.

We cannot wait to know whether Geralt and Yennefer’s fate will ever be entangled together, but it will be great to see Geralt’s emotional transformation.

What are your predictions about Witcher Season 2?

