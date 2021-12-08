Nina Dobrev rose to fame by essaying the role of Elena Gilbert in the CW series, The Vampire Diaries. Although the series ended in 2017, Dobrev has transcended into new ventures.

She has been a part of several independent and major franchises and even started her own wine brand. And now, there is speculation that Nina might be making a cameo in one of Netflix most popular shows, Stranger Things. Here is what you need to know.

While Nina Dobrev’s latest project on Netflix has been the movie ‘Love Hard,’ she has other projects in her kitty as well. But this weekend, she shared a post on Instagram, which created a fan frenzy.

The post had Nina Dobrev dressed in all black (almost in her avatar of Katherine Pierce) outside a building, marked as “Hawkins High School: Home of the Tigers.” The post had a very cryptic caption that read, “stranger things have happened…”

The Instagram post with 1.9 million likes got fans into speculation that the ‘Love Hard’ actress is now heading to make a cameo appearance in Stranger Things Season 4.

The post got tons of comments. One user even wrote, “STRANGER THINGS X NINA>>”.

Nina’s little Instagram tease has stirred up new fan theories, although the filming of the show has been wrapped up. But there is a small window before Stranger Things releases in summer 2022, and Dobrev’s cameo can lead to bigger news in the show’s trajectory.

The audience might be seeing new faces this season without a doubt of surprise as in November 2020 and June 2021; the Duffer Brothers gave a peek to the new residents at Hawkins, featuring Booksmart star Eduardo Franco and Twilight actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

Many think that it might be possible that Nina just visited the set of Stranger Things Season 4 in Georgia. Netflix is yet to make any official announcement about the casting of Dobrev, but we are keeping our fingers crossed for this strange thing to happen.

Do you think Nina Dobrev is a part of Season 4 of Stranger Things? Tell us in the comments below

