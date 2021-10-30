Needless to say, Netflix and Duffer Brothers together have done everything possible to make Stranger Things 4 a magnum opus that they have thought about. To make it as revamped as possible they have event changed the setup and the new season takes place in Russia and not just in Hawkins as the last three seasons did. While we have seen multiple promos about season 4, we cannot really say we know much about it, except the confirmed information that Jim Hopper is back.

Advertisement

It was in February 2020 that the makers revealed the first glimpse of the show and confirmed that David Harbour returns and is alive in the timeline of the show. But wait, he is in Russia now. Everything that came out about the show followed the same trajectory creating a massive hype around the season 4. The team shoot for ages and wrapped up the show recently as also revealed by one of the cast members.

Advertisement

But now Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show is talking about Stranger Things 4. The actor says now things get a bit horror and this is the scariest season of them all. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The third season was a nit lighter and explored the dynamic between the characters. Love bloomed and many got their redemption. Stranger Things 4 is the place where all the brutal drama begins. Finn Wolfhard also says the same. He says it is scarier and messed up. It will have things that people haven’t ever seen on the show.

“We say it every year like, ‘This season’s scarier. This season’s scarier,’” Stranger Things 4 star Finn Wolfhard said.. “This season is like truly messed up, and it’s going to freak people out a lot… You know [creators] the Duffer Brothers are doing things that people haven’t seen before in the show, which is really refreshing, because if the show has been going on for as long as it has, you want people to still care.”

There is no release date out yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 2: Nicola Coughlan aka Penelope Featherington Teases A “Big, Heavy & Dramatic” Finale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube