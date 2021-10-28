Actors Nicole Ari Parker, Sara RamArez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman are joining the cast of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival, but the reboot will also tackle issues around race.

“I’m excited to be a part of something that’s different for them,” Ari Parker told variety.com.

“We can talk about the elephant in the room that there were no fully fleshed-out characters of colour, but now here’s the four of us. We’re real people, and they’ve been great to work with, and some of our (storylines) deal with race and deal with real experiences. It’s New York City.”

The series, of course, will bring back some of its signature glamour as well.

“We’re grown-a** women, so we know how to keep it sexy,” she said, adding: “It’s piping hot.”

Previously, Actor Willie Garson, who is known for playing Stanford Blatch in “Sex and the City” and Mozzie on “White Collar”, passed away aged 57.

A family member of Garson’s family confirmed his death. A cause of death has not been disclosed, reports variety.com.

In the popular “Sex and the City” series, Garson portrayed talent agent Stanford, the witty and stylish best male friend of Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

He reprised the role in the franchise’s films, ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Sex and the City 2’, and had recently been filming upcoming revival series “And Just Like That.”

“The ‘Sex and the City’ family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of ‘Sex and the City’ and’ ‘And Just Like That’, said in a statement.

Patrick King added: “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there giving us his all even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

