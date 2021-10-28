Kevin Feige recently opened up about the Sony and Marvel deal around Spider-Man. The new book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had spilt a lot of beans around the Studios, including this deal. It all started when the MCU and Sony went into a final-film deal and brought a rebooted Spider-Man with Tom Holland.

Then the news that came out was that the spidey superhero will be packing his bags and leaving the MCU when the first deal ended. It was also revealed that the people were not supposed to know about the split until much later.

It has been a rollercoaster ride since the news of the split broke out. But now, Kevin Feige has talked about the possibility of another such split happening in the future. In the latest issue of Empire, the Marvel president and Tom Holland spoke about the madness this creative falling out caused. He said, “I was mentally preparing to emotionally separate from it. I didn’t love it, but it is what it is. And then, thankfully, it came back together.”

Kevin Feige added: “I don’t anticipate us going through that emotional rollercoaster, or putting fans through that emotional rollercoaster, again.” Before this, he has also spoken about how he felt about the fallout. He said, “There was a time when it looked like Marvel Studios would not be involved in Spider-Man movies going forward for Sony. It was only a few months, but it was an emotional few months for, I think, all of us on all sides.”

Actor Tom Holland has also opened about it and how fans think he had some form of involvement in the deal made between Marvel and Sony. He said, “From a business point of view, I wasn’t instrumental at all. People seem to think I suddenly went to law school and single handedly struck up a deal between Sony and Disney.”

Holland continued, “Essentially, all I did was show both parties how passionate I was about this character. I basically said, ‘Look, if there’s a world where you can fix this, it will be so much better for the character, and for me, and for the fans. So if you can fix it, fix it.'”

Even though Kevin Feige didn’t want fans to know about the split that early on, the issue between Marvel and Sony has been resolved, and Spider-Man fans can enjoy Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

