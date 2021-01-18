The last Test match between India and Australia is going on at The Gabba. The Test series is locked at 1-1 and tension is building at both camps. However, it seems India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is unaffected by the growing tension on the field.

Pant is the man who likes to chat behind the stumps. He is often seen engaging in some friendly banter with the batsman or seen shouting out the name of the bowler and encouraging him. But this time he was seen thoroughly enjoying himself on the field.

The cricketer was seen singing the song ‘Spiderman Spiderman’ song at the Gabba and that was clearly caught on the stump mic. Interesting, the moment was caught s Australian batsmen Tim Paine and Cameron Green were at the crease. Now a video of him singing the song has gone viral on the internet. Take a look at the clip below:

Indian supporters who have been enjoying the tournament on TV screens quickly took to Twitter to share their excitement about Pant’s singing talent. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Pant is well known to be quite vocal behind the stumps. His antics often leads to some hilarious moments in the middle of a match. He previously let out a howl of glee that caught the attention of the netizens. On the Day 1 of the test match when Australia’s Matthew Wade played a shot of Washington Sundar and ran a single, Pant let out a howl of glee that had his teammates amused.

Fans on social media were in splits witnessing his act on the field.

What do you think about Rishabh’s antics during the match? Let us know what you think in the comments.

