That Rajkumar Hirani is making a film with Shah Rukh Khan and that the two have already joined hands is speculation doing rounds for eternity now. While it is being said that the film will go on floors later this year and it is coming together of the two big names, it was said that Hirani also found his leading lady. The name reported was none other than Taapsee Pannu. The Pink actor is now finally opening up on if she is doing the film or not. Below is all you need to know about the same and also what Taapsee exactly has to say.

If you haven’t come across reports, it was said that Shah Rukh Khan who is busy working on Pathan, after wrapping it will get on the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s film. We cannot expect the film to make its way to the big screen before mid-2022. Amid that, there have been constant rumours of Taapsee Pannu being roped in for quite some time.

The rumour mill churned faster once more last week and said Taapsee Pannu has been finalised to play the part opposite Shah Rukh Khan. While the reports continue to make their way to the mainstream, Taapsee herself has now finally opened up on the rumour. As per Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee has neither denied nor confirmed the same. She expressed that if at all any such film is happening, she will announce it.

Taapsee Pannu said, “If and when I am doing such a film, I will be the happiest to announce it without being asked.”

However, if at all this turns out to be true, thus will be the second time Taapsee and Shah Rukh Khan collaborate. The two has joined hand on the actor-producer dynamic. Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla that also starred Amitabh Bachchan was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Thappad actor as we speak shuffling between the sets. Her long lineup includes Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Loopa Lapeta. Stick to Koimoi for more!

