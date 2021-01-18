Tribhanga released on Netflix last Friday. The social drama has been directed by Renuka Shahane and stars Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles. Another actor who was a highlight is Vaibhav Tatwawaadi. He plays the role of Robindro in the film.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Vaibhav. The actor who has previously worked in Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika spoke in length about Tribhanga. He praised Kajol and her acting skills, being a part of Manikarnika sequel and so much more!

Check out the excerpts from the conversation with Vaibhav Tatwawaadi below:

How did you bag Tribhanga?

I always wanted to work with Renuka tai. We had interacted a few times before but never worked together. Renuka Ma’am’s team called me saying she really wants you to play this character. Being an admirer of Renuka tai it was a no brainer for me to say yes to be a part of this project. She is a person full of positivity, she made sure the set is as positive as her attitude is.

How was it working with Kajol? Given the experienced actor that she is, was it a little intimidating initially?

Kajol ma’am is so much fun to work with. She makes sure everyone around her is comfortable. I am a huge Kajol fan. I remember discussing a lot about food, yoga with her. She is full of energy. I remember her asking random people to pronounce my surname and catch them off guard. I learnt a lot just observing her how she prepares for the role.

It’s been long that Kajol has played such a vulnerable character. And you have seen her prep behind the scenes. Could you share some BTS moments with us?

Just having Kajol ma’am on the set is very refreshing and her bubbly character adds a lot of positivity in the set. She was always ready with her lines and was fully prepared for the role. The rehearsals that we did had so much for me to learn because of the stalwarts like Kajol ma’am, Renuka tai and Tanvi ma’am.

You are shooting for an untitled next as a lead with Anjali Patil? can you share more details about the film and character you essay?

My next project as lead is a Hindi untitled film with Anjali. It’s a romantic movie. It was a superb experience working with a national award-winning director and a national award-winning actress. We have completed the shoot and the film is in post-production stage. Shooting in the pandemic was a very new experience and the production house and the entire team took all the necessary precautions.

You have also been part of Manikarnika. A sequel has now been announced. Are you a part of it?

I guess Manikarnika’s sequel is in a very nascent stage. I don’t think the casting for the movie has started yet. If I am offered the role I would love to be a part of the film.

