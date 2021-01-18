Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Raj Anadkat & Munmun Dutta's Fun Saga Continues; "Looks Like Your Mom Caught You..."

Not just Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta make sure of entertaining their fans off-screen too. Yes, we’re talking about the fun banter that’s usually seen between the duo.

In the show, it’s chemistry between Jethalal and Babita that we all love but on social media, it’s Jethalal’s son who never misses a chance to poke fun. Recently, Munmun uploaded a funny pic with a ‘hands up’ pose. She captioned it as, “Me When I do something silly.”

Take a look at the picture shared by Munmun Dutta below:

Raj Anadkat was quick to comment on Munmun Dutta’s funny pose. He wrote, “Hahahahaha it looks like your mom caught you red-handed at night eating ice cream from the fridge”. Munmun too responded quickly by saying, “Oopss…More like potato chips.”

Take a look at the banter below:

Meanwhile, everyone knows how much popular Raj Anadkat is amongst his female fans. We can easily see how girls swoon over him through his social media posts. Just check the comment section of his uploads. You will literally go mad!

In an interview with Mayapuri Cut in back in 2019, Raj was seen indulged in ‘Have You Ever Never’ segment. He was accompanied by his co-actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kush Shah and Samay Shah. All of the three were asked if they have ever flirted with their fans? Earlier, the trio showed a ‘Never’ card but later, Raj surprised us by opting for ‘I have’ card.

For the unversed, Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi in 2017. Earlier, Raj had opened up about the initial reaction of the audiences for him as the new Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He confessed that there was a time he was flooded with hate mails and comments on social media.

