Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make a lovely pair. The great part is that the duo belongs from the same profession. So, fans get to witness a lot of collaborations featuring the two. The latest one will surely leave many in splits. The Nehu Da Vyah singer has a message for all of Rohan’s ex-girlfriends! Read on for all the scoop.

For the unversed, Neha and Rohan got married in November. The couple tied the knot in presence of close family members and friends. Wedding festivities took place in Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai. Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul and Urvashi Dholakia were amongst others present at the function.

Time and again, Neha Kakkar treats fans with cute yet funny videos with Rohanpreet Singh. In the latest one, the newlyweds collaborate on Rohan’s song Ex-Calling. As most know, it is a message to all his ex-girlfriends.

The video takes a funny twist when Neha Kakkar warns Rohanpreet Singh’s ex-girlfriends. Lip syncing the lyrics, she mentions how they all left him for another guy. So dare they ever call or reach out to him again. Neha could be seen going aggressive while the hubby holds her back. It is truly the cutest yet unmissable chemistry.

Neha captioned the video, “#ExCalling? Acha?? Kar tu call phir bataati hoon!!!! Hehehe.. @rohanpreetsingh I LOVE This song! #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt”

Rohanpreet too took to the comment section and wrote, “O Koi ni Koi ni Koi ni Gussa Ni Karna.. You Love This Song and I Love YOU Ji!! (Don’t get angry, you love this song and I love you)”

Check out the video ft. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh below:

Ex Calling featured Avneet Kaur alongside Rohanpreet. The song was an instant hit and has garnered 26 million views till date.

