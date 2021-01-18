Ram Madhvani’s next titled Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan is right now the talk of the town for various reasons. While the team is shooting for the project, there was quite a lot of buzz around the release format of the film, whether it will be a theatrical release or will go straight to digital. It was later somewhat confirmed that the film is going to digital but how did Aaryan agree to it? The latest reports suggest that the actor was paid a whopping extra amount to agree to a digital release. Below us all, you need to know.

Advertisement

Dhamaka is a thriller directed by Ram Madhvani. The film went on floors recently, and we saw Kartik Aaryan announcing the same on the social media front. The film stars Kartik as a journalist and unfolds mostly in an office. The team has created a bio bubble and is shooting at a hotel in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Making the buzz now is the release format. Considering Kartik Aaryan’s appeal on the big screen it is unusual to see him agree to a digital release. Now as per Bollywood Hungama, the makers are paying the actor an additional 7 crores to agree to the same. As per the same report, Kartik was initially given 10 crores and a profit share from the theatrical run. A source close to the development said, “Kartik has become quite a bankable star in his own right, keeping this in mind Ronnie Screwvala had entered into agreement with Kartik which included a share of the film’s profits along with Rs. 10 cr. Fee.”

Talking about how the Dhamaka makers changed Kartik Aaryan’s mind, the source added, “Though Kartik has become quite big, he isn’t that big a star who can influence a producer’s decision. However, Kartik was very clear that he wanted a bigger paycheque for a digital premiere, and now with Netflix in the final stages of acquiring the film, this is exactly what happened.”

The makers had recently shared Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Dhamaka. Stay tuned for more!

Must Read: Fukrey Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas Passes Away! Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar & Others Mourn The Loss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube