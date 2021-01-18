After making ‘Yalgaar‘ with his last song, Indian YouTube star Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati dropped his latest track, Vardaan. As Carry enjoys a massive fan base, the song is already creating ripples on YouTube and social media platforms. Not just that, but even veteran actor Dilip Joshi has been left impressed.

Advertisement

It was yesterday, Carry released his latest track. As expected, just in a few moments, hashtags related to star YouTuber went viral over social media. Speaking of YouTube count alone, the song has fetched around 6.9 million views and 2.1 million likes till now. Moreover, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor too praised Carry by calling him as the inspiration.

Advertisement

Taking to YouTube’s comment section, Dilip Joshi, from his verified YouTube channel, said, “This man’s story is inspirational for those who want to become actors.” Such praises coming straight from a veteran actor’s mouth is nothing less than an achievement for CarryMinati. As of now, the comment has been liked by over 71k people.

Let’s wait and see, which records CarryMinati will be breaking in the coming days with his Vardaan.

Check out the song:

Meanwhile, recently, the 21-year-old YouTuber bagged his first film with none other than Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati revealed how it all happened and said, “My brother/business head Deepak Char got a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak (Co-Producer at Devgn’s production company) and I have been meaning to align forces with them since a while now.”

Although, Carry does not have to step out of his comfort zone for the character that he has been asked to play in the film.

The YouTuber added, “What made it really interesting for me was when I heard I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) & the way it’s going to be shown on screen. I am excited to see how this will unfold.”

Must Read: Richa Chadha On Working With #MeToo Accused Subhash Kapoor: “I Don’t Believe In Social Media Trials”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube