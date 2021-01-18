Richa Chadha is known to be outspoken, bold and fierce. The actress never shies away from expressing her opinions. Be it against Kangana Ranaut or the JNU protests, the actress has always spoken out loud. But the fact that she’s working with #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor has raised many eyebrows. The duo is coming up with Madam Chief Minister.

For the unversed, Subhash was accused of s*xual misconduct by Geetika Tyagi in 2014. There was also a video of Geetika slapping the Jolly LLB director as she confronted him over harassing her at a party. Kapoor was also arrested on molestation charges but released on the same day.

Richa Chadha in an interview with mid-day has explained why she is working with a #MeToo accused director. The actress claims that she does not believe in a social media trial. She will not be judging anybody until the court of law passes a verdict.

Talking about the Subash Kapoor #MeToo case, Richa Chadha said, “I came out of a court case [the defamation suit against Payal Ghosh] only a few months ago. I stand by the #MeToo movement. But at the same time, I don’t believe in social media trials. Unlike other [accusations] that were brought to light on Twitter, this case is subjudice. We must respect the law of the land and the court’s verdict. Till the court passes a verdict, I won’t judge anybody.”

On the other hand, Madam Chief Minister also recently received a lot of backlash. The first poster witnessed a broom in Richa’s hand. Many found it stereotyping towards the Dalit society. The actress, however, feels it was criticism was immature.

“I understand their hatred [towards the poster], but I think the criticism was premature; the filmmakers changed the poster the very next day, as soon as they realised there has been a mistake from their end. This is a learning experience for us. Sometimes, I feel people are harder on women and actors, and I will maintain it in this case because [the umbrage] was misdirected. I was surprised that I was attacked because actors don’t control the making of posters,” Richa Chadha said.

