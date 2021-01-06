After releasing the intriguing teaser posters of the film, the makers of the Richa Chadha starrer ‘Madam Chief Minister’ have now unveiled the trailer. The gut shaking political drama, that is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, will feature Richa as a figure of power and dignity.

The film follows the journey of a young woman and her growth in the world of politics. Richa played the role of the leader – the like of one who was never seen before, an unstoppable force – to the ‘T.’

Sharing the trailer on social media, Wave Cinema tweeted, “A political drama #MadamChiefMinister starring @RichaChadha #SaurabhShukla and #manavkaul Releasing at your nearest #WaveCinemas on 22nd January. Trailer out now. #WaveUpdates”

The trailer of Madam Chief Minister gives a vibe of an intense political drama ending with a powerful dialogue by the protagonist Richa Chadha. The three minutes, nine seconds video ends with the dialogue, “Tumhari awaaz uthane se, Tumhari seva karne se, Duniya ki koi takaat nahi rok sakti.” This indeed makes it even more intriguing.

Check out the trailer:

A Kangra Talkies production, the film is written & directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar & Dimple Kharbanda is set to release in cinemas on 22nd January 2021. Besides Richa, the film also stars other talents like Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti.

