Bollywood’s leggy beauty and extremely talented actress, Deepika Padukone turned 35 today. The gorgeous star received birthday wishes from her fans worldwide and was showered love from her industry friends as well.

Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a cute childhood picture of Deepika. Calling her gudiya, he wrote, My jaan, my life, my gudiya 💗 Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone”

In another post which shows him kissing Deepika from behind, Ranveer wrote, “Biwi No 1”

The latest is that Deepika is throwing a party for some of her close friends in Bollywood and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt are among them. More celebs like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter also joined the party. Koimoi has got some exclusive images as all three were snapped by paparazzi while going for DP’s birthday dinner party. Have a look at the pictures.

Isn’t that lovely? We wish Deepika Padukone a very happy and successful year ahead.

Earlier, Alia posted a picture of Deepika on her Instagram Stories with a note praising the Padmaavat star.

“Happy birthday DP. You are and always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out! and here’s to many many more random adventures together… Love you!” Alia captioned the image.

In the New Year, Deepika vacationed along with husband Ranveer Singh at an exotic Ranthambore resort in Rajasthan, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were at the same resort.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima were also holidaying with Ranbir and Alia.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. She has an exciting line up ahead with some biggies like Shakun Batra’s next, ’83, her upcoming film with Prabhas and more.

On the sets of Shakun Batra’s next, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday seems to have bonded really well. The young actress recently shared that she finds working with DP anything but intimidating. She in fact called Deepika the biggest sweetheart.

Asked if it’s intimidating to work with a star, Ananya told IANS: “Not at all. She (Deepika) is the biggest sweetheart. As beautiful as she is on the outside, she is as beautiful on the inside. She is one of the nicest and warmest people ever. She is literally like my sister. We have a really good relationship.”

