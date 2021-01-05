Actress Ananya Panday is back from her vacation in the Maldives. She admits she is already missing her time in the tourist hub, adding that she is mentally still in the Maldives.

During her a beach vacation in the Maldives, she enjoyed watching dolphins and sunsets apart from basking in the sun. Now that she is back, she misses the beaches.

Sharing a throwback picture of Ananya Panday, she wrote: “Back home but mentally still here.”

In the photo, she sports a blue bikini and a fringed coverall with sunglasses as Ananya Panday poses by the beach.

On the work front, Ananya was seen in the recently released film “Khaali Peeli”. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone, and “Fighter” co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has shared some good memories of her lockdown experience. Unlike most people, she did not engage in multiple household chores. On a lighter note, she says she has been banned from all such activity by her family.

During the lockdown, many celebrities took to social media to post their photos and videos sweeping, mopping or doing the dishes, but Ananya’s posts had nothing to do with such activities.

