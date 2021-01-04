All the fans are eagerly waiting for Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Ever since the release date was announced, fans cannot keep calm. Well, the good news is that the countdown for the teaser launch has begun. Now we have some excellent news to give. The makers have released a new still from the film featuring Yash which will make you even more desperate.

The makers are all set to release the film’s first teaser on Yash’s birthday, January 8. Ahead of the big day, director Prashanth Neel has shared a new still from the film featuring the actor. Continue reading further to have a look at the same.

Taking to Twitter, Prashanth Neel wrote, “The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM.” Fans can’t keep calm and have taken social media by storm yet again as they get excited for KGF: Chapter 2 teaser.

KGF: Chapter 2 teaser will be out on Yash’s birthday, January 8 at 10:18 AM. Earlier, sharing about the film’s wrap up, director Prashanth had tweeted, “Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot…The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life @TheNameIsYasha treat to work with as always…An end to the climax shoot…Can’t wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen.” Take a look at the tweet below:

The moment Prashanth’s tweet was out, fans could not contain their excitement. Take a look at the tweets below:

Yash starrer will release this year in all the 5 languages. Produced by Hombale Films, the Pan-India project also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty. After the success of Chapter 1, moviegoers can’t keep calm to know what’s next in store for them. Earlier, during an interview, Yash revealed that KGF: Chapter 2 will be bigger, better and like never before. How excited are you for this one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

