Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular Indian celebrities on social media. The diva enjoys a massive fan following of 52.5 million followers on Instagram. While all other Bollywood celebrities are partying for New Year, the Om Shanti Om actress shocked everyone on the night of December 31 by deleting all her tweets and Facebook & Instagram posts. Yes, you read it right, now Deepika Padukone’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are empty.

Advertisement

As many celebrities’ accounts are getting hacking nowadays, this has left fans wondering if she has also fallen prey to hackers. But after looking at the matter closely, we get to know that it was done by Deepika Padukone herself as the actress changed her display picture.

Advertisement

The actress hasn’t released any official statement on the matter till now. We speculate that this may be a temporary measure taken by Deepika Padukone, perhaps to highlight an upcoming event. While the actress deleted her posts from Instagram, one can still see her story highlights on the social media account. Have a look at Deepika’s Instagram account.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir with Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi. The actress is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s next Pathan, to be produced by Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, we are also waiting for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fourth film together titled ’83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features the Indian cricket team’s unexpected victory at the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer plays former captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will essay his wife Romi Bhatia. The film has an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and others.

What’s your take on Deepika Padukone deleting her social media posts? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan, Mika Singh Croon & Groove On Ek Pal Ka Jeena; Our 2021 Is Already Better!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube